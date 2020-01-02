Snow is possible all over BC, including the south coast

Loading...

The B.C. coast is expecting another important gravure system on Thursday that will at least give the entire province a chance of snow.

The system will hit Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast from Thursday morning and will spread to the Sea-to-Sky corridor and the Vancouver Metro by late morning.

South coast forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

Global BC

Higher levels of Metro Vancouver could see between 2 and 10 cm of snow. In the meantime, it rains in lower altitudes, but there is a possibility that snow or wet snow will appear for a period between 2 and 9 p.m. Thursday.

Lower Mainland forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

Global BC

When this transition to snow occurs, the rainfall is likely to be very heavy, so the snow or slush can accumulate quickly. Road conditions can be difficult for a period of time.

Possible snowfall for the south coast on Thursday, January 2, 2020

Global BC

The sea-to-sky corridor could see 5 to 25 cm of snow, while the higher areas of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast received 2 to 10 cm.

But the snow doesn't last long. The temperatures on the entire south coast warm up in the late morning evening and the rain will wash away everything.

The same system will also hammer the interior from late morning and pull through most of Friday. Another 2 to 20 cm of snow is possible in the south, with more to be expected in central and northern China. Regions.

Possible snowfall for Thursday, January 2, 2020

Global BC

Possible snowfall for Thursday, January 2, 2020

Global BC

