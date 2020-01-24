Snow in West Wyoming Friday, chance of rain and snowfall Saturday in Casper

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Western, Central, and Southern Wyoming can see snow on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

On Saturday it is rainy and snow reliable in Casper.

“Light to moderate snow affects western Wyoming tonight and moves to southern Wyoming tonight,” said the NWS in Riverton. “Piles for lower elevations will be small, with piles of 3 to 5 inches possible in the mountains.”

As of Sunday afternoon, several storm systems are expected to bring more snow to the west and occasionally cause “moderate” accumulations.

“Occasionally, some snow can fall east of the watershed, with the best chance being late on Sunday evening and Monday,” added the NWS. “However, the snow accumulation east of the watershed is expected to be low.”

The seven-day forecast for the Casper area is as follows:

today Partly sunny, with a maximum of almost 42 km / h. Airy, with a southwest wind of 27 to 32 km / h, with gusts of up to 60 km / h.

This evening Rain and snow possible, especially after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of 32. Windy, with southwest winds 13 to 21 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. Probability of precipitation%: 30%.

Saturday Rain and snow possible, mostly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a maximum of almost 41 km / h. Airy, with a southwest wind of 9 to 27 km / h, with gusts of up to 40 km / h. Probability of precipitation%: 30%.

Saturday night Partly cloudy, with a low point around the 28th breeze, with a southwest wind of 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a maximum of almost 43. Airy, with a southwest wind of 30 to 32 km / h, with gusts of 50 km / h.

Sunday night 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Windy, with a southwest wind of 25 to 27 km / h, with gusts of 30 km / h.

Monday A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a maximum of almost 40 km / h. Airy, with a west-southwest wind around 15 km / h, with gusts of up to 37 km / h.

Monday night Partly cloudy with a low of 24.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny with a high near 38. Airy.

Tuesday night Mostly cloudy with a low of 26. Breezy.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with a high near 38. Airy.

Wednesday night Mostly cloudy with a low of 22.

Thursday Partly sunny with a high of almost 40. Airy.

National Weather Service in Riverton