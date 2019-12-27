Snow in Southern California brings white Christmas a day late – The Reporter

Loading...

Highway 14 drivers enjoy a beautiful view of snow on the hills and mountains after a heavy storm fell to a foot of white things throughout the Antelope Valley on Thursday, December 26, 2019. (Photo by Michael Meadows, Collaborating Photographer)

The vehicles are being diverted from Highway 15 northbound to Kenwood Avenue. on the ramp when Cajon Pass closes due to heavy snowfall in San Bernardino on Thursday, December 26, 2019. The 15th direction south is now open without an escort. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

All traffic on Highway 15 northbound is diverting to Highway 215 southbound, as Cajon Pass is closed due to heavy snowfall in San Bernardino on Thursday, December 26, 2019. The 15 southbound is now Open without escort. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)



Motorists are stranded along historic Rte 66 near Kenwood Avenue. since Highway 15 northbound in Cajon Pass is closed due to heavy snowfall in San Bernardino on Thursday, December 26, 2019. The 15 southbound is now open without an escort. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

A car traveling east on historic Route 66 near Kenwood Avenue. It is covered with snow when Highway 15 northbound in Cajon Pass is closed due to heavy snowfall in San Bernardino on Thursday, December 26, 2019. The southbound 15 is now open without escort. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

A truck carrying several cars is covered with snow on Highway 15 southbound in Cajon Pass during a heavy snowfall in San Bernardino on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Highway 15 northbound remains closed. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)



The city of Acton woke up in a winter paradise on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Heavy snow from a heavy storm covered almost the entire Antelope Valley. (Photo by Michael Meadows, collaborating photographer)



Desert shrubs and cassava trees are covered with snow after a heavy storm threw white things all over the Antelope Valley on Thursday, December 26, 2019. (Photo by Michael Meadows, collaborating photographer)

LOS ANGELES – Snow closed the roads and made life difficult for a day after Christmas travelers hit South California through a severe winter storm and were expected to maintain control over the area for many hours, meteorologists said.

Snow closed the lanes north of Highway 15 through the Cajon Pass on Thursday, December 26 in the morning, while the powerful storm hit the area.

The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 5 between Lake Hughes Road and Grapevine Road over the Grapevine Pass at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday due to multiple stuck vehicles and heavy snowfall.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday, she said.

