Snow forecast for the weekend

Updated: 12:42 p.m. EST Jan 16, 2020

WE HAVE ANOTHER ROUND TO COME. CINDY: WE’RE ADDING SNOW SLOWLY LOOKS LIKE THIS WINTER SEASON UNTIL PRESENT. PICKED UP NEAR THREE INCHES THIS MORNING AT FITCHBURG. LUNENBURG HAD A TORQUE OF INCHES. THERE WERE SOME PARTS MIXED ALSO. OFFICIALLY MORE THAN A HALF INCH AT WORCESTER AIRPORT. BOSTON HAD NOT SEEN SOMETHING CLOSER TO THE COAST IN THE SOUTHEAST MASSACHUSETTS, MAINLY THE RAIN. THIS IS WHAT READED AT 9:00 AM. A GREAT LOSS OF TIME WANTED TO SHARE WITH YOU. THE INDEED SKY HAS LIGHTED AND THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS NOW. START TO SEE BUILDING CUMULUS CLOUDS. IF YOU’RE OUT, YOU’VE NOTED THAT THE WINDS ARE BEGINNING TO BEGIN. 46 DEGREES TO BOSTON THE WIND NOW OUTSIDE THE WEST SUSTAINED AT 26 MILES PER HOUR. THERE ARE GUSTS TO 40 MILES PER HOUR IN THE CITY OF DUST HIGHER THAN ON THE SOUTH COAST AND THERE IS A WIND ADVISORY INTENTIONALLY GUSTS TO 50 MILES PER HOUR UNTIL AFTERNOON UNTIL THE AFTERNOON 1:00 PM IN THE MORNING. THE WINDS ARE GOING TO HOWELL BUT THE TEMPERATURES ARE VERY MILD. AT 40 PM AT THIS TIME, NOT ONLY IN BOSTON, BUT IN THE MASSACHUSETTS OF SOUTHEAST ALSO. A FEW 30 YEARS NORTH AND WEST AND THE COLDER AIR WILL BEGIN TO MOVE. YOU CAN SEE THE WIND DIRECTION ROTATING AROUND THE STORM SYSTEM WHICH ALWAYS PRODUCES SIGNIFICANT SNOW OVER THE CONDITION OF THE MAIN. NORTHERN CENTER OF NEW ENGLAND, COLLECTING SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW FROM THIS SYSTEM AS NUMBER OF EIGHT OR NINE AND SOME POINTS. THEY WILL ALSO GET MORE SNOW THIS WEEKEND. A LONG WEEKEND OF HOLIDAYS IN THE SKI AREAS TO OBTAIN FRESH SNOW. WHAT THE STORM DOES FOR US, IT JUST JUST IN THE COLDER TO THE WEST. MINNEAPOLIS, NOW IT IS TWO DEGREES UNDER ZERO AND IT IS THE COLDEST AIR MASK IN WHICH IT WORKS. YOU CAN SEE HOW THE TEMPERATURES BEGIN TO START. BOSTON WILL BE IN THE 1930S AT 5:00 PM BUT THE WIND WILL BE STRONGER. WE MAINTAIN WIND FORCE OVER 20 MILES PER HOUR WITH HIGHER GUSTS. IN TEENAGERS WITH A CLEAR SKY, A BLOWING WIND. PLAN ON WIND CHILLS NEAR OR BELOW ZERO NORTH AND WEST OF BOSTON. FRIDAY DURING THE DAY, WIND CHILLS barely recover in adolescents. WE GET A COLD TO COME BUT WE HAVE A BRILLIANT SUNSHINE, HIGH TEMPERATURES ONLY IN THE 20S ON FRIDAY. A LIGHT DAY WITH A LOT OF SUN. WE WILL BE HANGING ON SOME SUNS EARLY SATURDAY BUT WITH A COLD ZONE IN PLACE AS THE NEXT APPROACHES TO THE SYSTEM, THERE WILL BE SOME SNOWS RAISING WEST AT NOON SATURDAY. IF YOU WANT TO AVOID TRAVEL AND SNOW, YOUR MORNING HOURS ARE YOUR BEST BET BECAUSE WE’RE GOING IN THE AFTERNOON SNOW WILL APPLY. A GUST OF SNOW PRODUCING SEVERAL INCHES IN THE EVENING AND DURING THE NIGHT OF THE HOTTER AIR WILL REPLACE AND IT WILL CHANGE THINGS TO A MIX OF RAIN IN SOUTHERN ENGLAND BUT THROUGH NORTHERN NEW – ENGLAND, IT WILL CONTINUE TO OBTAIN SNOW BEFORE THIS TRAVEL ON SUNDAY. IT IS A LITTLE WINDOW FOR US TO GET SNOW. QUANTITIES WILL BE FROM ONE TO THREE INCHES WITHIN THE 495 PUT NORTH AND WEST, THREE TO SIX INCHES OF SNOW ARE POSSIBLE BEFORE SEEING THIS CHANGE. THE STORM IS ENDING ON SUNDAYS AND ANOTHER COLD SHOT COMES NEXT WEEK. HI

Gusts, mild Thursday before the weekend snow.

