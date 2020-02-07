Snow for this weekend for parts of Siouxland

** Winter Storm Watch for Dickinson and Emmet Counties from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon **

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – A little bit of light snow went through last night and it was still going today.

We’ll start to see the sky dissolve as we go into the night, and it gets cold with Saturday morning lows down to the single digits.

After a cool start on Saturday morning, the temperatures will rise again in the afternoon, with the highs in plenty of sunshine between the lows and the mid-30s.

Another system moves through the Midwest from Saturday to Sunday, with northern Siouxland most affected.

A winter storm clock with the possibility of 3 to 6 inches of snow was issued for the counties Dickinson and Emmet of the KTIV from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon.

The amounts of snow decrease rapidly as you move southwest and Sioux City is likely to see less than an inch of accumulation.

We need to watch this system closely because a sudden shift with such a narrow band of snow could quickly change the forecast for a particular area.

With the snow from Saturday evening to Sunday morning, we could also see a bit of ice-cold drizzle trying to get involved as well.

The highs on Sunday take place early in the morning at 30 degrees, with temperatures falling in the afternoon until the 1920s and it will also be windy.

Monday will be more beautiful for us with heights in the mid-30s with partly cloudy skies, although Tuesday looks very similar.

We were looking for possible snow around the middle of next week, but the models are pushing the snow ever further south.

At the moment we have a partly cloudy day with highs in the middle of the 30s on Wednesday.

A little light snow could fall on Wednesday night and then it will get colder on Thursday with highs in the mid-20s.

On Friday it will be partly cloudy with highs close to 30.