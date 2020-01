Loading...

Video: Snow followed by a breath of bitter air

Updated: 8:10 p.m. EST Jan 6, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

COMING CLEARANCE TO START YOUR DAY TOMORROW. A REASONABLE DAY TOMORROW, INCREASING THE CLOUDS IN THE AFTERNOON AND THE SNOW LIVING AFTER THE SWITCHING IN THE EVENING. IT WILL BE RELATIVELY SWEET FIRST, BUT THE AIR ABOVE US WILL BE ENOUGH COLD TO SUPPORT THE SNOW. THIS IS THE SYSTEM, NOT VERY AWESOME NOW, BUT IT WILL REDEVELOP OFF THE MARYLAND COAST AND IT WILL EARN STRENGTH. IT WILL FOLLOW TOO MUCH SOUTHEAST FOR THE CLASSIC TRACK BRINGING SNOW TO BOSTON. THERE IS A COMPUTER MODEL ALLOWING IT TO TRACK MORE CLOSELY AND BRING SNOW FOR SEVERAL HOURS OVER THE WHOLE AREA. OTHER COMPUTER MODELS FOLLOW IT SOUTHEAST. WE WILL SEE SOME SNOW BUILDINGS, BUT AS IT WILL MOVE QUICKLY EAST, I SAY MY BEST ESTIMATE WOULD BE CLOSER TO THE MODELS, WHERE YOU SEE MOST OF THE SNOW FALLING EAST OF CAPE TOWN. WE SAY CODING TWO BUT I WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED IF SOME POINTS ARE CLOSER THAN THREE INCHES. WE WILL SEE IF IT IS FOUND. WEDNESDAY WILL BECOME BREEZY WITH MAYBE A SNOW SHOWER OR A SNOW SQUALL. THAT EXIT QUICKLY EVEN WHEN IT MAY BE NEAR 60 DEGREES.

Video: Snow followed by a breath of bitter air

Updated: 8:10 p.m. EST Jan 6, 2020

Some places could see a few inches of snow early Wednesday morning.

Some places could see a few inches of snow early Wednesday morning.

.