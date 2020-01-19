Share this story!

Milwaukee Extends Snow Emergency Parking Until Monday Morning As Negative Wind Chill Moves Out Of Area

Milwaukee issued a snow emergency so that plowing operations could continue on Sunday evening.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works extended emergency snow parking until Monday morning so snow removal operations can continue to clear the roads after several inches of snow in Milwaukee Friday evening until Saturday morning.

Parking is prohibited on the main arteries between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and cars parked on side streets overnight must park on the odd side of the street. Designated parking lots at Milwaukee Public School will be available for off-street parking starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Milwaukee issued a snow emergency at 10 p.m. Saturday.

The weather in Milwaukee for Sunday afternoon is expected to be milder than Friday and Saturday, which saw up to 7.5 inches of snow in some areas on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday morning, the wind chill was as low as minus 15 degrees.

“It’s all done. The winds are drying up,” said Cameron Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Milwaukee. “Today you’re going to see the temperatures in teenagers. The night is going to stay relatively dry and single digit lows.”

Monday is expected to have clearer skies and temperatures in the mid-1920s.

