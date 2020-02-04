Snow delays school openings in Colorado

Shutterstock

DENVER (AP) – A snowstorm brought about a foot of snow to northern Colorado and stopped and delayed school openings in parts of the state on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said 11.3 inches (28.7 centimeters) was reported near Boulder, but the accumulations were lighter in the areas of Denver and Colorado Springs. Most schools in the Denver region had delayed openings due to the weather, but all major school districts in the Colorado Springs region were closed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation urged people to postpone their commute and work at home if possible.

On Monday, the storm dumped heavier snow in Utah, prompting a rare decision to close Salt Lake City public schools and cause major delays and traffic accidents. The snow also closed off parts of the highway in Utah and Wyoming.

Snow that has accumulated at least 18 inches (46 centimeters) deep in some parts of the greater Salt Lake City area. The nearly 9 inches (23 centimeters) that fell at Salt Lake City International Airport broke a record for the date that was set in 1936, the National Weather Service said. The flights there were delayed by more than an hour.

Many school districts in Utah took the rare step of canceling classes and it was the second snow day for the Salt Lake City School District in almost 20 years. Colleges, courts and government offices postpone the opening.

The snow closed long stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 and other roads through central Wyoming on Monday. The snow got lighter there on Tuesday, but part I-80 was closed in southeastern Wyoming due to whiteout conditions driven by strong winds. Slippery conditions and blowing snow led the state to warn drivers to avoid unnecessary travel on other open roads.

The storm is expected to enter the south-central US and the eastern part of the country later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

