Snow could cause dicey Friday commute around Lower Mainland

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Commuter traffic on Thursday can be a lot easier than Friday’s.

NEWS 1130 Meteorologist Russ Lacate said that the circumstances can become downright ugly when the snow falls.

“The worst of this incoming storm can still last 24 hours, but there are many factors involved,” Russ said on Thursday morning. “I think it will be mixed rain and snow later tonight until Friday morning. It cools down slightly.”

A special weather report is in effect for the Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley regions and calls for possible snow from Thursday evening and the temperature hovering around freezing.

We will fill in the details as more data becomes available, but suffice to say: Substantial accumulations of wet # snow are expected late tonight, but more Friday morning, especially over higher terrain and away from the shoreline. #BCStorm @ NEWS1130 @BT_Vancouver pic.twitter.com/fXoYFKIe87

– Russ Lacate (@ NEWS1130Weather) January 9, 2020

“Much of the precipitation actually turns into wet snow and accumulates, especially over hilly terrain and inland areas of Metro Vancouver, in the valley,” Russ added. “Coastal communities are likely to get a lot of rain and very little snow. All in all, a real mess until Friday morning. “

Higher heights are expected to receive more snow, and in some areas forecasters demand more than five centimeters until Friday morning.

“Heavy wet snow is much more likely to accumulate along the North Shore and some of the eastern suburbs in the Fraser Valley,” Russ said. “Even closer to the border there is a potential for a significant snow event Friday morning, than a shift to rain Friday afternoon.”

He expects the Metro Vancouver region to exchange snowy weather for cold conditions next week.

For that, however, there are more flurries in the forecast for the weekend. Russ’s forecast calls for a mix of showers and flurries on Saturday with a peak around five degrees, and periods of snow on Sunday with temperatures around two degrees.

Follow NEWS 1130 meteorologists Russ Lacate and Michael Kuss on Twitter. You can also view their reports over the air every Monday through Friday, after the traffic in those locations has expired.