Snow chances this evening and in the morning

ON

The winter weather advisory starts this evening at 9 p.m.

for Dickinson County and at midnight for Osceola, Palo Alto and

Pocahontas County until 3 pm Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Today it warmed up a bit, with heights in the low 30s and a partly cloudy sky.

A winter storm system will run northeast of Siouxland, but will cut off the northeast corner of the viewing area.

3 to 6 inches of snow and some ice can accumulate in these parts of the region.

There is some light snowfall in Sioux City in the late hours of the night, which last until dawn.

In the morning hours, freezing rain can also mix into the snow.

Sunday is also a windy day, with gusts reaching 45 mph. The high will be in the low 30s and the sky will be mostly cloudy.

Monday brings sunshine again and the high will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday remains mostly sunny, with a high in the mid-1930s.

On Wednesday it is partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 30s.

Night snow is possible on Wednesday. Thursday is partly cloudy and cooler with a high in the low 20s.

It could snow a little Thursday night through Friday. The Friday high will be in the top 20s.