Snow break in Casper until Wednesday, Tuesday up to 46 degrees

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – At the beginning of the week in Casper, some relatively warm temperatures can occur.

“Extensive high pressure from Canadian sources will primarily ensure fair weather in the US on Monday,” said the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Temperatures above the eastern states will be below normal, while the western states will be above normal.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day’s high is forecast at 38 degrees and rises to 46 degrees on Tuesday.

Article below …

“On Monday evening, a cold front will move ashore in the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it low rain and heavy mountain snow. Severe weather will continue throughout the week, ”added the NWS.

There is a 40% chance of snow in Casper after 11:00 on Wednesday. The NWS says the total accumulation should be less than half an inch. Wednesday’s high is forecast at 41 degrees.

Here is the NWS seven-day forecast:

M.L. King Day Mostly sunny, with a peak near 38. Airy, with a southwest wind of 14 to 22 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 33 miles per hour.

This evening Increasing clouds, with a low of 32nd Windy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 miles per hour, which increases to 17 to 22 miles per hour after midnight. Winds could break as high as 33 miles an hour.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a peak of almost 46. Windy, with a southwest wind of 32 to 40 km / h, with gusts of up to 60 km / h.

Tuesday night Increasing clouds, with a low of 33. Windy, with a southwest wind of 14 to 17 miles per hour, with gusts up to 24 miles per hour.

Wednesday 40 percent chance of snow after 11:00. Mostly cloudy, with a maximum of almost 41 km / h. Airy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 20 km / h, with gusts of up to 45 km / h. Fresh snow of less than half an inch possible.

Wednesday night 30 percent chance of snow before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy with a low of 23. Southwest wind 9 to 11 miles per hour.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a maximum of almost 38 km / h. Airy, with a southwest wind of 14 to 27 km / h, with gusts of up to 40 km / h.

Thursday night Partly cloudy with a low of 27.

Friday Mostly sunny with a high near 42. Airy.

Friday night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny with a high near 43. Airy.

Saturday night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny with a high near 45. Airy.

National Weather Service in Riverton