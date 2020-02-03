Snow, black ice until Thursday Thursday commute

An active week of weather is approaching for New England, including snow and ice that are likely to affect Thursday morning commute. A series of moisture waves will move across southern New England from Tuesday. A shower or two can fall to areas south of the Mass Pike Tuesday afternoon. Cooler air will settle over the area on Wednesday, setting the stage for at least a first period of snow, before dawn on Thursday. “(Most areas will go over to) a mix Thursday morning and then about to rain for most areas Thursday afternoon,” said StormTeam 5 chief meteorologist Harvey Leonard. “There may (also) be a period of ice in the interior.” The south coast and Cape should experience a fairly rapid change in rain on an early Thursday morning. A period of snow followed by black ice and some black ice will happen closer to Boston, especially inland. For areas along and north of Route 2, there may be a few centimeters of snow and sleet for a changeover. Thursday’s winter mix will be followed by more rain. “We can get here later Thursday, Thursday evening and in some heavy rain,” Leonard said. StormTeam 5 calls Thursday an Impact Weather Day because of the possible effects on commuting in the morning.

