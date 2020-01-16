Snow and power outages continue to exist for parts of Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Hydro crews on the island and Sunshine Coast are working to restore power to a few thousand customers left in the dark after the Wednesday storm.

At the height of the storm, power outages hit 30,000 people. By Thursday morning the power supply had been restored to two-thirds of these customers.

Sechelt, Port Alberni and Ucluelet have the most persistent problems, each has around 2,000 people without electricity.

“A storm on Vancouver Island and the south coast has caused damage to the BC Hydro infrastructure, which has led to power outages for customers,” said a release from BC Hydro on Thursday.

BC Hydro braced itself for the effects of the wind blowing through the region on Wednesday, as ferries were canceled and provincial travel alerts were issued.

More snow and wind are expected in the forecast and we have taken additional measures to prepare for this #BCStorm. Crews are on standby to restore power when the lights go out. Are you prepared? https://t.co/wQzNUWncxg Here is a message from our president and CEO Chris O’Riley. pic.twitter.com/AItYV2liH5

– BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 15, 2020

Spokesperson Susie Reider told NEWS 1130 that the tool was ready to respond.

“Our crews can activate their emergency plan immediately,” she said.

“They fall on lines and cause disruptions in storms like this,” she says, adding customers should be prepared with a 72-hour emergency kit.

The other concern in a storm can be crashed power lines, which should always be avoided and reported to 911 immediately.