Snow and mix bring messy Friday weather

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – For the counties of Tucker, Preston, Garrett, Monongalia, Marion, Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants and Wood, a winter weather notice was issued this evening until Friday afternoon.

This is due to the fact that snow, ice and winter mixes may accumulate, leading to dangerous journeys.

A large low-pressure system moves across the mountain state, and the front divides in West Virginia from 5 p.m. Hour.

In this way, warm air can escape and colder air can enter if the moisture stays in place at higher altitudes.

Most of the messy rainfall will fall on Friday early in the morning.

Due to the almost icy air temperatures, the rain turns into sleet, freezing rain, ice and snow.

This is the case in the afternoon and evening, as temperatures flirt at 32 degrees Fahrenheit on both sides as the northwest wind pumps more moisture from the northwest.

Additional snow showers overnight are possible from Friday to Saturday morning as well as another round of snow showers overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

Road temperatures will be key to the snow in West Virginia.

For commuting on Friday morning, the surface temperatures are just above freezing. This means that the roads may be slippery at certain points. Why? Colder air from the northwest will likely freeze any leftover water on open surfaces.

The streets are iced up into the afternoon from sunset and especially east of I-79.

Any leftover water on the surface is likely to persist on Saturday mornings at street temperatures in the lower 30’s through the teen years for the higher elevations.

These slick spots are the main concern for our Friday and Saturday.

When you’re on the road: slow down, use headlights and wipers, and leave enough space between you and other vehicles.

We also need to watch out for ice and snow accumulations that contribute to dangerous travel.

A glaze on 0.05 “ice accumulation is possible. This could strain power lines and branches and lead to fallen trees and blackouts.

Snow will also be a factor.

A forecast of 1-3 ″ is expected west of I-79, 2-4 ″ of snow for the I-79 corridor and 3-5 ″ for the foothills and mountains. This includes melted and condensed snow, as well as ice, sleet and rain. Due to snow, rain and everything in between, it becomes gray and chaotic throughout the region.

To submit a report or photo of snow, please email [email protected] or visit StormTracker12’s Facebook and Twitter pages.