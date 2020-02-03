Snow and ice are a hindrance to self-driving cars

Inclusion conditions are challenging for autonomous vehicles for various reasons. Snow and rain can hide and confuse sensors, hide markings on the road and cause a car to perform differently. Furthermore, bad weather is a difficult test for artificial intelligence algorithms. Programs trained to select cars and pedestrians in bright sunshine will have difficulty understanding vehicles covered with piles of snow and people bundled under layers of clothing.

“Your AI will be erratic,” says Czarnecki about the typical self-driving car that faces snow. “It’s going to see things that aren’t there and also miss things.”

Matthew Johnson-Roberson, a professor at the University of Michigan, who is developing a delivery robot that is optimized for difficult weather conditions, believes that tackling bad weather can be a way to get ahead of the competition. Troubled circumstances are a major source of accidents, he says, so they should undoubtedly be a priority.

“The really big players aren’t focused on this,” says Johnson-Roberson. “There is still a lot of work to be done on self-driving cars in general, but [driving in bad weather] will be a big differentiator, and also important to scale this up.”

Waymo declined to comment, but a spokesperson pointed out that the company’s latest sensors and software are better suited to challenging weather. An Argo spokesperson said the first implementations of the company’s technology should be able to handle light rain, but “for heavier rain and snow, there must be improvements in both hardware and software.”

When industry players decide to tackle bad weather, they collect a lot of their own training data. But in the meantime, Czarnecki’s data should help the field.

“Unpleasant weather presents huge challenges for automated driving technology, and I applaud these researchers for releasing a challenging weather data set,” says John Leonard, a professor at MIT who is also affiliated with the Toyota Research Institute. “Publicly available data sets can have a huge positive effect on research in the field.”

“The complexity of winter weather will take an incredible amount of work to tackle automation technology,” says Bryan Reimer, a research scientist at MIT, specialized in autonomous driving. “The weather conditions on ice are incredibly difficult.”

As for tackling the worst conditions on, for example, Interstate 70 through the Rocky Mountains, where 24-hour snow plows are needed, Reimer believes that self-driving cars won’t be around for a while. “The only way you are going to drive that autonomously is by heating the road,” he says.

