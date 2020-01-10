Snow again on the radar for Casper

Loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper is covered with some snow on Friday morning and more snow could return next week.

The National Weather Service in Riverton forecasts a chance of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front is also expected to enter Wyoming in the coming days.

“(D) The bitterly cold air coming in from Canada next week is expected to settle in the north of Hot Springs County,” Hot Springs County’s emergency management said on Friday, January 10, Wednesday night, but if you’re going to Billings, it’s Tuesday night-3pm, and going north from there will be a lot colder. “

The NWS’s seven-day forecast for the Casper area is as follows:

today A 20 percent chance of snow before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy early, then gradual brightening with a peak near 20. Windy, with light and changing winds blowing 11 to 16 miles per hour in the afternoon. Winds could break as high as 25 miles an hour.

This evening Mostly clear with a low around 15. Windchill values ​​of -5. Windy, with a southwest wind of 22 to 32 miles an hour, with gusts as high as 49 miles an hour.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a peak near 32. Wind chill values ​​of -5. Windy, with a southwest wind 26 to 33 miles an hour, with gusts as high as 49 miles an hour.

Saturday night Partly cloudy, with a low point of 23. Windy, with a southwest wind of 32 to 32 km / h, with gusts of up to 40 km / h.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a maximum of 32. Windy, with a southwest wind of 32 to 40 km / h, with gusts of up to 60 km / h.

Sunday night Partly cloudy, with a low point around the 26. Windy, with a southwest wind of 21 to 23 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 34 miles per hour.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a peak of almost 35. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 23 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 44 miles per hour.

Monday night Mostly cloudy, with a low around the 21st breeze.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a high near 35. Airy.

Tuesday night 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with a low of 0. Airy.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high at 24. Breezy.

Wednesday night Partly cloudy, with a low of 16. Breezy.

Thursday Partly sunny with a high to 33rd breezy.

National Weather Service in Riverton