Snoop Dogg says he has not threatened Gayle King and wants ‘no harm to come to her’

Snoop Dogg is not looking for a fight with Gayle King.

The rapper, 48, went to Instagram on Saturday to make that clear after calling on the CBS correspondent to mention the rape case of late basketball star Kobe Bryant from 2003.

“I am a non-violent person,” says Snoop in the video. “When I said what I said, I spoke to the people who thought that Gayle was very disrespectful to Kobe Bryant and his family.”

“Now that said,” he continued, “how I want to get out if I want to do some harm to a 70-year-old woman? I am much better educated than that. I don’t want it to hurt her and I didn’t threaten her, the only thing I did was say, “Look, you’re in your pocket for what you do and we’ll keep an eye on you.” Have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies and the legacy of Kobe Bryant. “”

He further emphasized that he was “non-violent” while insisting that he could only “speak from the heart.”

“Some of you who don’t have a heart wouldn’t understand,” he joked and finished the video.

The original post by Snoop strongly condemned King, 65, for bringing up Bryant’s legal battle during her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie, who called her a “funky dog ​​dog” during the monologue. Oprah Winfrey later claimed that the viral interview clip led to King receiving death threats.

