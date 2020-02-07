Snoop Dogg praises ‘role model’ Kobe Bryant after slamming Gayle King

Snoop Dogg sings the praises of Kobe Bryant after accusing Gayle King of her controversial interview about the deceased basketball superstar.

While guest co-hosting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” alongside Martha Stewart, the Long Beach, California, rapper emphasized how much influence Bryant had on both millennials and the elderly like himself.

“The younger generation of basketball players are all looking up at him,” Snoop told Stewart and guest, Ice Cube. “The younger generation of rappers are all looking up to him. Even rapper like me, who was older than him, I looked up to him because he showed me ways to become a better person, a better father, a better man, you know, coming from that.

“He was just a great leader and a great role model, and we’re going to miss him a lot.”

Snoop made an exception to King and asked WNBA champion Lisa Leslie about Bryant’s rape case in 2003, which was rejected.

“Gayle King, out of pocket for that time, out of pocket,” he started raving his social media against the CBS anchor. “What is the use of that? I swear, we the worst, we the worst. We expect more from you, Gayle, aren’t you dealing with Oprah?

‘Why do you attack us all, we your people. You don’t come after King Harvey Weinstein who asks him stupid questions. I get sick of you all … “

.