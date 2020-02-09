SNL’s Weekend Update mocks Trump’s Orange Face Tan Line photo

“President Trump was acquitted this week in a senate process and democrats call it a cover,” said Colin Jost this week at the top of the “Weekend Update” of Saturday Night Live. “But does this look like a man who can hide?”

With that line, the show showed the viral photo of President Trump with his hair blown away, revealing a dramatic orange tanned line over his forehead.

“Oh my god, it’s just like the day in the nursing home when they let the residents make up their own makeup,” Jost joked.

In response to a barrage of memes and jokes about the photo on Saturday, Trump tweeted: “More fake news. This was of course photo shoped, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Everything to humiliate! “

“President Trump then spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast and kept his head on his acquittal – I suppose to prove that prayers don’t work,” Jost continued. “Then he went and attacked Mitt Romney, a devout Mormon who voted to condemn him. Trump said, “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” at which point even the leaders of the National Prayer Breakfast were “Jesus Christ, dude.”

Michael then introduced Che Trump’s accusing victory speech to the White House before showing footage of O.J instead. Acquittal from Simpson. “The audience for Trump’s speech consisted of his legal team and Republican lawmakers,” Che added. “Because I don’t think that circle will pull itself.”

Later, Che raised the “moving moment” from Trump’s State of the Union address when he presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh. “And then immediately after the speech at a more moving moment, Rush exchanged the medal for a bottle of Oxy,” he joked before adding, “Now, look, say what you want about Rush Limbaugh …”

When he refused to finish the sentence, Jost asked, “Oh, was that it?”

“That’s it,” Che answered.

