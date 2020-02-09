SNL Larry David while Bernie Sanders unveils his “Army of Internet Trolls”

After Donald Trump of Alec Baldwin gave his accused victory round during the cold open last week, Saturday night Live this week turned his attention to yet another star-studded democratic primary debate.

Former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis kicked off while Joe Biden tackled his bad performance in Iowa by saying, “I’ll be honest, losing Iowa was a real kick in the nuts.” But he wasn’t worried at all, promising that by the time the candidates reach South Carolina, he would do “what Joe Biden does best, crawl from behind.”

“Just when you think your lead is safe, my numbers will come up and surprise you with a nice, sweet kiss in the neck,” he added.

“I still can’t believe that all this mess happened in Iowa because of an app,” said Bernie Sanders of Larry David. “Hey, I have an idea for an app, it’s not called apps. No apps, no computers, no gadgets, no gadgets. You come to your polling station, take a number like you do at the butcher, they call your ticket, you walk to the counter and say to the man: “Give me a pound of what is about to get bad.” ”

After a word from the sponsor of the debate Mike Bloomberg – “Try Bloomberg: he is not as short as Trump is fat.” – Sanders and Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon) tried to “out-arms” each other and Colin Jost’s Pete Buttigieg was forced to address his lack of support from black voters.

“Look, people say I’m not very popular among minorities,” he said. “They refer to me as” Mayo Pete. “But I assure you, I am not that tough.”

When it came time for final statements, Amy Klobuchar made Rachel Dratch her case as the “most reasonable” candidate on stage, Warren claimed that the only way to prove her “eligibility” would be to choose her and Sanders approached his greatest asset or liability, depending on how you look at it.

“I don’t know how or why it happened, but I’m king of an army of internet scrolls called Bernie Bros,” Sanders said. “Could I put them in their tracks? Of course. I will? Yes. I will Eh. Hillary Clinton says no one likes me. Let me ask you this, how come I am the most popular man on 4Chan? ”

