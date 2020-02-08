‘SNL’ focuses on New Hampshire primarily when opening skit

NEW YORK – “Saturday Night Live” set aside the accusation vote for a cold opening with the Democratic primary debate in New Hampshire.

Former cast members Jason Sudeikis and Rachel Dratch returned on Saturday to play Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar in the NBC comedy. But the leader in the debate was Larry David’s portrayal of Bernie Sanders.

He mocked the computer problems that confused Iowa caucus results.

“I have an idea for an app,” he said. “It’s called” no app. “No app, no computers, no gadgets, no gadgets. You come to your polling station, take a number like you do at the butcher’s, they call your number, you go to the man and say, “Give me a pound of what is about to get bad.” “

Later David’s Sanders said he did not know how it happened that he called the king of an army of internet scrolls called “Bernie bros”.

“Can I put them in their tracks?” He said. “Of course. Shall I? Yes. Shall I Eh.”

Colin Jost played Pete Buttigieg as the “white Obama,” and when asked who won in Iowa, he said “Donald Trump.”

Sudeikis enjoyed Biden’s age when he said he had 60 seconds to make a final statement.

“The doctor said I had six to eight months,” he said.

The corresponding press