The Saturday Night Live cast and host J.J. Watt parodied Frozen 2 with a deleted scene sketch that addressed Elsa’s sexuality and the lack of diversity in the franchise.

In the sketch Elsa (Kate McKinnon) comes to her sister Anna (Cecily Strong). “I don’t know if we’re going north, south, gay or west,” says Elsa perplexed.

When Anna asks if she said “gay,” Elsa becomes even more anxious: “I am nothing.” You have a satisfying heterosexual marriage at the age of 18 and I have just played two whole movies with snow. Both are the same and good. And then in Frozen 3 I can freeze my eggs. “

But Strong’s Anna bursts into the song with an alternative version of “Let It Go” called “We All Know”, revealing that everyone has always known about her sexuality: “We all know. We all know. We are all known since you were a tween, when you dressed as Brienne of Tarth on three separate Halloweens. “

Watt soon joined the sketch and sang about a big and awake prince, before a voice-over evokes criticism that the Frozen franchise is too white. That’s when Kenan Thompson appears as Matthias, Airendelle’s only black soldier. Matthias can’t help but point to the tokenism of his role: “In the countryside of Norway? In 1840? That’s right.” Thompson’s Frozen character continues to focus on the history of money laundering and adds that “it now a true rainbow of colors is “with Matthias in the franchise.