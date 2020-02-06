‘SNL’ books David Byrne, the Weeknd for upcoming musical guest spots

David Byrne and the Weeknd will serve as musical guests in upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live, the series revealed on Twitter Thursday.

Byrne will join host and Sack Lunch Bunch co-star John Mulaney in the episode of SNL on February 29. The appearance – Byrne’s first solo visit to SNL since performing two Rei Momo songs on an episode hosted by Woody Harrelson in 1989 – comes just a few weeks after the American Utopia of the singer ends his five-month Broadway residence.

The following week, on March 7, the Weeknd will perform in an episode hosted by Daniel Craig. Uncut Gems star Abel Tesfaye recently made the late-night TV rounds to promote his new singles “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless”.

This weekend Justin Bieber will be a musical guest for an episode led by the first host RuPaul, followed by a two-week break for the duo Mulaney / Byrne.

Up to now in season 45, musical guests were also to be seen Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Halsey, Lizzo, Harry Styles (who also hosted), Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Chance the Rapper (also host), DaBaby, Niall Horan, King Princess and most recently, Luke Combs.

