SNL Alec Baldwin’s Trump enters full Harvey Weinstein in Mock Impeachment Trial

The day after Senate Republicans gave President Donald Trump the biggest win in his political career, Alec Baldwin helped viewers the accusation process she “wished had happened” on Saturday Night Live.

First of all, Kenan Thompson’s Judge replaced Mathis Chief Judge John Roberts and introduced “sneaky little” Mitch McConnell who was there to remind the American people that “all men are innocent after they have proven themselves guilty.” Participation in Trump’s defense team was Lindsey Graham from Kate McKinnon.

“Now I may be a superland person, but I have studied this from top to bottom and see no other options,” Graham said. “I will not be re-elected unless I kiss Mr. Trump’s grits and his cookies. That is why I declare Mr. Trump innocent or my name is not Lindsey Valerie Beauregard Matlock Graham! ”

SNL’s alternative trial also included testimonials from Cecily Strong as John Bolton and Pete Davidson as Hunter Biden, who entered the courtroom on a hoverboard.

When the judge accused Biden of nepotism, he answered: “That’s right. I sold Biden steaks from my office at the top of the Biden tower and let foreign leaders stay in Biden-a-Lago. Oh wait, no, those are the president’s sons. You are burned! ”

Eventually the president himself appeared in the form of Alec Baldwin, who came in with a walker, in Harvey Weinstein style. “Your Honor, I am a very sick old man. How could I withhold help from Ukraine? ‘He asked. “I can barely get around the house.”

“President Trump, are you trying to get me to Weinstein now?” Asked the judge.

“In what sense? Because Harvey and I overlap on a number of points, “Trump replied before making his final statement.

“Ladies and gentlemen of this place of government, what I learned from this trial, is that nothing that I do or say clearly has any effect, so I would like to have everything clean,” Trump said. “The call with Ukraine was not perfect, it was illegal. And to be honest it was a butt-dial. I always watch CNN and it’s great. “

Trump also admitted that he cheated on golf, elections and marriage and that he is not really £ 239 but £ 475. said. “But this test was incredible because I now have a best friend. Mitch McConnell, come in, Mitch. He is a bitch or a bitch. And we’ll be connected forever, right, Mitch? ”

