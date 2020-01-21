Justin Bieber and Luke Combs will be the musical guests for the first two episodes of Saturday Night Live in February.

Bieber, who released the new song “Yummy” earlier this month, will perform on February 8, hosted by pop culture icon RuPaul. Country singer Combs, who was nominated for a Grammy at this Sunday’s awards for his “Brand New Man” performance with Brooks & Dunn, will make his SNL debut on February 1. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt hosts this episode.

“Yummy” is the first taste of Bieber’s fifth studio album, the follow-up to Purpose in 2015. It will launch a tour on May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Combs, meanwhile, becomes the last bona fide superstar in Nashville. He released the album What You See Is What You Get in November based on the hits “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Even if I go”, and will hit the road on February 7 on his What You See Is What You get a visit.

. ️💥‼ ️💥‼ ️ pic.twitter.com/0ooDrOCrVh

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 21, 2020

Saturday Night Live returns from vacation on January 25 with host Adam Driver, who this week marked an Oscar nomination for his performance in Marriage Story, and musical guest Halsey. Musical guests from the previous season 45 include Lizzo, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Chance the Rapper, who was also the host.