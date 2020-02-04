Snickers announced as the country’s favorite chocolate bar (yes, really)

When it comes to those three o’clock in the afternoon craving for sugar, we all reach for something else – some people will opt for a Creme Egg chocolate cake bar, others will grab a pink ruby ​​chocolate Magnum on their afternoon to Tesco (even if it’s absolutely outside freezes)).

But the latest research into the country’s favorite chocolate bar has yielded rather questionable and controversial results.

The British Heart Foundation examined 2,000 British adults and discovered that our top chocolate bar is in fact a Snickers.

Surprised? Well, the same thing.

The nutty confectionery meticulously defeated Cadbury’s Dairy Milk, followed by the iconic Galaxy. HOW?!

However, fourth place also went to a controversial contender: everyone’s least favorite Celebration, the Bounty.

That’s right, the coconut choc that’s always left in the can after Christmas, somehow defeated KitKat, Twix, Twirl, and Wispa and proved that the people involved in this study had no idea what they were talking about.

The top ten was complete with Mars and Flake.

The data also showed that more than two fifths of the British would call themselves chocaholics, and the average person in the UK consumes 7,560 chocolate bars during their lifetime.

The BFH encourages people to demolish chocolate as part of a March-Dechox challenge to raise money for cardiovascular disease research.

Jo Pullin, Dechox Campaign Manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We know that chocolate is not an essential part of a healthy diet, but a beloved indulgence in the UK.

“Whether it is in cakes, cookies, a tasty dessert or a chocolate bar, there are so many options available that it is easy to lose sight of how much chocolate we consume.

“It can be difficult to break our chocolate habits, but Dechox is the perfect way to help reduce your chocolate hunger and raise money for charity at the same time.”

