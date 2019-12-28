Loading...

Sneaky Santa makes the mother's Christmas wish come true

Updated: 8:54 PM EST December 27, 2019

YOU WILL SEE THE DROP OF BALLS FROM THE SQUARES OF SQUARE TIME. WITH LOVED MILITARY FAMILIES AWAY FROM HOME, IT CAN BE A DIFFICULT TIME. ED: BUT A HOLY SNEAKY REALIZED HIS MOTHER'S WISHES FOR CHRISTMAS. >> WHAT DO YOU WANT FOR CHRISTMAS? I want Jason. >> OH, DON'T DO THAT! YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE ME CRY. [LAUGHTER] ED: THE REACTION IS SPECTACULAR. HIS NAME IS RENEE SANCHEZ. HE HAD NO IDEA, HIS SON JASON WOULD BE ON SANTA'S TEAM. He returned home to Fresno to surprise his family. ERIKA: I CAN'T WAIT TO EXIT. ED: LA W

We love this! Renee Sánchez had no idea that her son Jason was under that Santa Claus outfit.

