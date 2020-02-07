Sneaker veteran expects HBCUs to diversify the industry – Adweek

Sneaker culture and black culture are intertwined. The brands that bring sneakerheads to the stores are often tied to black cultural touchstones: Jordan has long since crossed the basketball court, and the Yeezy line of hip-hop mogul Kanye West has become a favorite of both Nike and Adidas proven popular. But the designers who work on shoes behind the scenes are often not as diverse as the audience that buys them.

D’Wayne Edwards, a longtime veteran of Jordan, wants to change that. Edwards is now leading Pensole, a Portland-based academy for shoe design that is launching a new program called L.E.A.D. (Leaders Emerge After Direction) at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to inform young black creatives about the shoe design industry.

“The only relationship that many of these children have with these brands is as a consumer,” said Edwards. “You have shoes with a Jumpman, a Swoosh and three stripes. These three brands make it better to let people know that our relationship doesn’t end with just buying the product. (With L.E.A.D) we try to present an opportunity to these children that they probably did not know existed. “

There are design schools scattered across the United States, but many do not have a diverse student population. Many prominent universities offer art and design programs, but these degrees are rarely sought out by color students, according to Edwards.

“Our industry has a diversity problem,” said Edwards. “The possibility of employing colored people from traditional educational paths is pretty slim. So instead of going through the traditional channels where you enrolled less than 5 to 10% (PoC), we wanted to go to schools where 75% or more are enrolled. “

Given that the public faces of sneaker culture are mostly black, it may come as a surprise that the designers of the actual shoes don’t. While many creative industries are focused on diversifying employees to open new perspectives, the sneaker design industry has not been one of them.

“Diversity creates innovation. If you have a room full of the same person and ten of the same people with a theme, they will end up with the same idea, ”said Edwards. “If you have a room with 10 different people, you get 10 different things. Why shouldn’t brands have more opportunities to look at a problem in different ways? Especially if their consumer base is different, why would the workforce not look like this? like the consumer base? “

The actual seminar is designed to complement a student’s regular schedule. Three seminars take place between March and November. However, the aim of these seminars is not to charge student fees. It is important to find the best designers. There are no costs associated with the program, except transportation to the seminars. For this reason, the number of participants must be limited: 60 students are selected for the first online seminar and reduced to 30 for the last two classes.

The second seminar is where designers are made. In summer, students complete a master class in design training for six weeks, six days a week and ten hours a day. The final seminar focuses on creating resumes and portfolios to help students transition to full-time designers.

Edwards hopes L.E.A.D. will instill passion in young black students and offer a pipeline of different designers to major shoe brands to advance the sneaker industry.

“Brands seek a balance between different things, but passion is crucial,” said Edwards. “Physical talent is important, but many students overlook the passion part. That is the part that brands want, because nobody can actually teach you that. “