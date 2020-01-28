Snarls, 'Marbles': song you should know

“I didn’t take a shower today,” said singer-guitarist Chlo White on “Marbles,” the new single from Columbus, Ohio, by Snarls. “But always put my chain in gold.” The lines capture the melodrama of many millennials: Heartbroken, they put on their favorite T-shirt and head to Walgreens for a cold drink. “Sugar bothers me / But not as bad as when you leave.”

Pop-twinkling hooks and a crisp guitar riff serve as the backbone of the track, while White takes a dose of discomfort on the chorus: “I think I have lost my mind / I think I have lost my marbles, “she sings, offering a refreshing update on the phrase that Arthur Malet exclaimed in Hook.

“It’s that whiny song,” White tells Rolling Stone, “those initial kicks and screams when someone leaves the sky. You say to yourself,” What are you doing? ” “But you get away with it. You do your daily routine without them. Your loneliness heals you and things get back to normal.”

“Marbles” follows the single “Walk in the Woods”, with shoegaze riffs and dreamy melodies. Burst, Snarls’ debut album, arrives March 6 via Take This to Heart Records.

