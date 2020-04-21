Snapchat users and time spent on Discover soar during quarantine

The snap was not freed from the catastrophic COVID-19 economic downturn. However, the company’s first quarter earnings report on Tuesday proved that the storm could pass.

Snap reports that in the first quarter of 2020, Daily Active Users (DAU) reached 229 million, an increase of 20% compared to Q1 of 2019. The way people use the platform has also increased: the time spent on Discover rose 35% over the last year, and people create over 4 billion snaps per day on average (in 2018, that number is 3 billion).

While Snapchat’s character in numbers, as well as positive statistics about revenue and cash flow in product development investments, distribution partnerships, and more, Snapchat also said that it has seen an increase timeframe usage numbers and areas most affected by coronavirus. It has been reported that “talking with friends increased by more than 30% in the last week of March compared to the last week of January, with a more than 50% increase in some of the most impacted geographies.”

As Mashable previously reported, Snapchat is actively rolling out resources, content, and even a little cute stickers to help the community stay informed about coronavirus.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and partners at this difficult time,” Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap, said in a company statement. “Snapchat helps people stay close to their friends and family as they physically separate, and I’m proud of our team for overcoming the many challenges of working from home during this time as we continue to grow our business and support those affected. by COVID-19. “

In the last year, Snapchat has re-energized positivity around the business (and finances) since controversial redesign and competition from Instagram tank users, and its stock price, in the years after 2016 IPO. It has seen angry but steady growth throughout the world. This quarter, it surpassed the market expectations. Predictions of Snap’s emphasis on curated information (on Facebook and free-for-Twitter styles), advertiser appeal, and the fact that it regularly drops content at a time when it wants to people who watch things more than ever before, can come true.

However, Q1 revenues may not reflect the entire toll coronavirus taken on Snap and the economy as a whole. The slideshow of earnings concludes: “Due to the uncertainties associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly shifting macro conditions, we are not giving up our earnings expectations or Adjusted EBITDA for second quarter of 2020. “

Gulp.

