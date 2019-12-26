Snack kits containing hard-boiled eggs recalled due to possible risk of diet-related illness (PHOTOS)

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – Snacks distributed nationwide are being recalled due to a potential health problem.

Reichel Foods Inc. recalls Pro2Snax packaging because hard-boiled eggs inside may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause illness if eaten, said the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday December 26. .

"These single-use hard-boiled egg products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," says the FDA. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail and elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. "

“Healthy people can only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. "

No illnesses have been reported due to people consuming the products.

The recalled products include:

Pro2Snax with Granny Max apples / hard-boiled egg / cheddar / cashews and craisine

Pro2Snax To The Max Gala Apples / Hard-boiled Egg / White Cheddar / Almond & Craisine

"Consumers should either discard the product immediately or return it to their point of sale for a full refund," says the FDA. "Customers who have questions can contact Aliments Reichel Inc. at (866) 372-2609, extension 233."

"The voluntary recall is underway and coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration."

