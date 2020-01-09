Smol: Canada remains behind on Kuwait on military equipment

Loading...

Shipbuilders, soldiers and others attend the naming ceremony of Canada’s leading Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, the future HMCS Harry DeWolf, at Halifax Shipyard in 2018.

Anyone with a poor knowledge of Canadian military history cannot help but watch the irony of the recent retreat of our small Iraqi contingent – or “rescheduling” the way we want it to be – for the relative security of Kuwait. Yes, exactly the same Kuwait that helped liberate our troops from Saddam Hussein during the First Gulf War of 1990-91.

But the really embarrassing irony for those who really care about the unfortunate state of our level of military preparedness is exactly how the Canadian forces of today, in terms of equipment, can be compared to the Kuwaiti army, navy and air force of today.

Apart from any gaps in training and professionalism, the Kuwaiti forces, on almost all major equipment, technology and inventory levels, surpassed their one-time Canadian “liberators.”

On the army side, the second largest geographic country in the world has 80 outdated Leopard Tanks, all second-hand purchases and / or rental contracts from the Netherlands (another country we have ever liberated) and Germany. Kuwait, with 12 percent of the Canadian population and 0.17 percent of the land mass, nevertheless owns 218 American M1A2 Abram tanks that it bought in the early 2000s, plus 149 slightly older M-85 AB tanks, purchased in 1995.

Score on main battle tanks: Kuwait, 367; Canada, 80.

Although Canada has omitted the last of its outdated defense missile defense capabilities, Kuwait is said to have 26 modern air-to-air defense batteries, most of which consist of US Patriot and Hawk missiles. Kuwait also has a fleet of 16 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. Canada is not even considering buying attack helicopters, but is once considering as weak as possible about investing in air defense missiles to protect its ground forces. Meanwhile, we are happily freelancing on allies such as the United States and more recently Kuwait, who give enough to protect their troops on the ground to have this opportunity.

Kuwait owns 218 M1A2 “Abrams” tanks (one tank is shown here during an exercise in the US). Canada has 80 obsolete Leopard tanks.

Today Canada, with the second largest national airspace in the world, has slightly more than double the number of old F-18 fighter jets than the 152nd largest airspace in the world: Canada 76, Kuwait 34. But unlike Canada, Kuwait already decided and awaiting the arrival of 28 new Eurofighter Typhoons and 28 new Super Hornets

The score so far on operational anti-aircraft missiles: Kuwait, 26; Canada, 0. For attack helicopters: Kuwait, 16; Canada, 0. Ordered and expected on new fighter jets: Kuwait, 56; Canada 0.

Here is the really embarrassing part, from my perspective. Kuwait is a desert country with only 0.2 percent of the coastline compared to Canada, which has the longest coastline in the world. Anyway, this small desert kingdom seems more determined and up-to-date in acquiring a modern naval capacity. Between 1998 and 2000, Kuwait purchased eight UM Al Madrim rockets for fast rocket patrols from France. The multi-arm suite can easily blow out Canada’s only new patrol ship (HMCS Harry DeWolf), the only one of which is a mounted machine gun. In fact, although launched, HMCS Harry DeWolf is not yet operational – unlike its Kuwaiti counterparts.

The score on new warships acquired in the last 25 years: Kuwait, 8; Canada, 1.

This of course does not include the fleet of smaller Kuwait coastal and patrol vessels, such as the fleet of 10 US Mark V Special Operations Craft. Without a Canadian equivalent, even the inventory of small kuwait would make a Canadian admiral or commander of special operations drool with jealousy.

So even without the US presence in the region – the real standard guarantee for the operational survival of our forces – our army is technologically safer among the more modern Kuwaiti army than if all the “newest” and “best” of our own nation would his equipment was mobilized and sent to the region.

Sleep well, Canada!

Robert Smol served for more than 20 years in the Canadian armed forces and retired in 2004 as a captain in the intelligence service. Reach him at: rmsmol@gmail.com