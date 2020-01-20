Smol: a veteran of both careers compares teaching with the army

Robert Smol as a full-time reservist on Canadian Forces Base Boards in the 1990s.

jpg

Because my former colleagues in the teaching profession are entangled in labor disputes, I cannot help comparing the challenges I faced as a teacher with my previous and simultaneous service in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserve.

Especially the period in the late 1990s when I switched to full-time education after having served as a full-time reservist with the regular armed forces for a longer period. In retrospect, what type of service was the biggest personal challenge?

For me and my family, my years of teaching at the public school were by far the biggest challenges for my strength, common sense and time. Surprised?

It is real-world experiences such as these that collide with popular assumptions that place teachers among the vain realms. The only time this veteran of both professions ever felt “spoiled” was in fact as an officer in the army.

The only time this veteran of both professions ever felt “spoiled” was in fact as an officer in the army.

However heavy and demanding it sometimes was to serve in the armed forces, especially when we were deployed for operations and training, it is unavoidable that we have come to trust a very generous level of personal care and support that a trade union teacher would not dare to dream of it.

The most exemplary were my last three years of full-time service with the armed forces as an instructor and course director at a military technical training school. Not only did I earn more as an army commander than I later received as a starting full-time teacher, I also received a level of administrative and personal support that no union teacher would ever dream of.

When I was a military instructor, unlike my teaching career, it was not necessary to spend endless hours and to develop stress in developing lesson plans, assignments and tests for the different categories of students. As military instructors, we all taught according to the same well-defined standard and were supported by the school’s Standards section, which had prepared and photocopied and prepared all our teaching materials, assignments and performance checks (tests). Routine administrative tasks during the day can be transferred to my course employee or civilian secretary. The reason for all this support was to allow instructors like me to teach.

No public school teacher ever receives that kind of routine administrative and educational support in today’s class.

And when my military teaching duties (marking, writing reports, or overseeing field exercises) brought me into the late hours, I had corresponding free time, which significantly contributed to the annual monthly leave I received each year. Dare my high school director give me the same free time for all the work I had to do after the hours as a teacher, I doubt I would have been in class so often.

Also unique for my military service was the hour or so (outside of my one-hour lunch) that we could take instructors to train in the gym. In addition, frequent golf, skiing, bowling and other recreational events, often scheduled during the workday, were intended to maintain a high level of staff and student morale.

When I was a teacher, my 40-minute ‘lunch’ was more often than not spent on photocopying, calling parents, planning lessons and meeting students. And what about casual ‘me-time’ during the day as a teacher for sports, golf or bowling? Absurd and illegal.

So excuse my sarcastic grin every time a conservative Doug Ford supporter rewards me with my alleged “sacrifice to this country” when they see me wearing my military medals.

As proud as I am of my military service, the greater personal sacrifice for my health and mental well-being on behalf of Canada was put into military uniform outside of my time – to prepare your children for their lives and careers.

You’re welcome!

Robert Smol served for more than 20 years in the Canadian armed forces. He recently stopped teaching and is now studying law. Reach him at: rmsmol@gmail.com