Smokey Boys BBQ grill now open at Castleford’s Xscape

If you’re planning a visit to Xscape and you feel a little piquant afterwards, a new grill restaurant opens its doors.

The new Smoky Boys Restaurant is the first outside of London and the growing independent chain has chosen Castleford as the new venue.

Usman with Siddra and their five month old baby Husnain.

To celebrate, they distributed free burgers to everyone in the center yesterday after opening their doors.

The restaurant is run by Usman Salim and Siddra Khatoon from Pontefract, the local couple.

The menu includes burgers and ribs, but also vegetarian and gluten-free dishes as well as an extensive children’s menu.

Siddra, 30, said: “It’s a Usman dream come true and I’ve always wanted to run our own restaurant.

Usman gets ready to bite one of her burgers.

“It’s something we’re passionate about, but we had to find the right fit and Smoky Boys was.

“It’s so exciting to open their first venue outside of London. It’s pressurized, but we can handle it because we can’t wait to get Yorkshire acquainted with what they’re preparing in London.”

Jason Warren, General Manager of Xscape Yorkshire, said: “It’s always great to welcome another opening, but if it’s a premiere for Yorkshire, it’s even better.” Giving away burgers on the first day is a great way to show how safe they are in the product, and gives people a taste of what they’re about.

“It brings even more variety to what we offer our visitors.”

Xscape Yorkshire was a finalist at the recent White Rose Awards for tourism in the major visitor attraction category and recently welcomed Fryday Fish and Chips and Dominos Pizza at the center.

It has contributed to a significant period of growth in the past two years, which has also led to the opening of Gravity Aerial Adventures and Urban Climbing, virtual reality experiences, escape rooms and a multi-million pound refurbishment of Cineworld.