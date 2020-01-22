Most cooks think of eating fish and seafood in the spring, summer, and fall months. But there is plenty of good fish and seafood throughout the winter, often in places you would least expect.

I have named Barton Seaver, the “Seafood Evangelist,” the author of many excellent books, including “The Joy of Seafood” and “American Seafood”, an extensive catalog of American seafood.

Seaver spoke about many regional fish species worth visiting in winter, including:

West Coast Dungeness crab and rockfish

East coast harbor Pollock, skate, angler fish, scallops and smelt

Southern mullet and mackerel from the Gulf of Mexico and sea bream from the south of the Caroline Islands

Seaver then talked about frozen seafood. Yes, I said frozen seafood. And this is not about fish fingers!

The technological advances in freezing fish and seafood have been enormous in recent years. Many fishermen and women invest in equipment for processing at sea so that they can freeze the fish immediately after harvesting. The fish is frozen at lower temperatures, which “can lead to lower costs, less waste and ultimately cheaper fish to transport”.

I recently tried cooking with frozen stonefish from Beaver Street Fisheries in Jacksonville, Florida. They sell a variety of frozen fish, and I was shocked that the frozen fillets are as good as, if not better than, the fresh ones. I then went to my local fish shop and bought two frozen red snapper fillets and loved the quality. Frozen fish is no longer secondary.

Seaver continued: “Winter is a good time to revisit canned seafood such as Finnish hadadie, smoked salmon, canned tuna, anchovies and sardines.”

Frozen fish, smoked fish, canned fish and winter fish from the region offer a large selection for winter meals. Try these three recipes to get started. And always pay attention to sustainably reared fish and seafood. For more information on sustainability, visit the Gulf of Maine Research Institute and Seafood Watch.

Smoked Scottish haddock and leek soup (Cullen Skink)

Smoked haddock and leek soup. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

Smoked Haddock, also called Finnan Haddie, is a lightly smoked haddock fillet. It can often be found in the freezer of many fish shops. I use it here to make this rich soup, which is ideal for a cold winter day.

This recipe comes from my book Soup Swap (Chronicle Books). My friends Rebecca Mitchell and Ben Harris served this soup at a soup night and we were all crazy about the smoky, sweet, delicate taste. They found the original recipe in a British magazine called Country Living. That is my adjustment. Serve this rich chowder hot with warm, crispy bread or biscuits.

For 8 people

ingredients

2 1/2 cups of milk

1 pound smoked haddock, also called Finnan haddy

1 bay leaf

A few sprigs of fresh parsley

1 small onion, peeled and quartered

Grinding black pepper

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of butter

2 medium green leek, dark green section discarded and the light green and white sections cut lengthways and then cut very thin

2 tablespoons of flour

2 cups of fish broth (see section freezer in your local fish shop)

1 pound of potatoes, peeled and diced

Salt to taste

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons of cream

2 tablespoons of fresh chives, chopped

manual

Mix the milk, haddock, bay leaf, parsley, onion and pepper in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over low heat. Remove from the heat and let rest for 15 minutes. The smoked fish and flavors will soak and season the milk. When it is cool enough, remove the haddock skin and peel the meat, removing the skin or bones. Reservations. Heat oil and butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Add the leek, salt and pepper and stir. Cover the pot and sweat the leek for 8 minutes, stirring once or twice. Stir in the flour and let it cook for a minute. Strain the milk over the leek and flour and stir well. Discard the aromas from the milk. Add the fish broth and simmer for 2 minutes. Add the potatoes and cook over low heat for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are almost tender. Add the reserved haddock and cream and heat for 10 minutes on a very low heat. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the chives just before serving.

Caesar broccoli with anchovies and miso dressing

For me, anchovies – small, oily fish from the Mediterranean – are the largest canning or canning factory in the world. They are salty, with a loud, distinctive taste that gives all foods a wonderful umami taste. Anchovies are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and an excellent source of protein. Use them in salads to garnish a pizza melted into tomato sauce with capers, pitted olives, basil, and pepperoni flakes (to serve on pasta or fish) or on lightly toasted sandwiches. White anchovies are a bit milder and can be easily replaced.

The inspiration for this simple salad came from a dish at Fox & the Knife in South Boston. The broccoli Alla Grillia “Caesar” by the cook Karen Akunowicz serves grilled broccoli in an anchovy dressing. My adaptation uses thinly sliced ​​broccoli, which is fried in a cast iron pan over high heat with olive oil. You can prepare the dressing a full day in advance, but don’t throw it until you’re ready to serve the dish.

Serve as a salad or starter with breadsticks or warm, crispy bread. The anchovy miso dressing also tastes great with mixed vegetables, potatoes or grilled fish.

For 2 to 4 people.

ingredients

The broccoli:

1 pound broccoli, thinly sliced, including the stalks

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

The anchovy miso dressing:

1 tablespoon of miso white

2 to 3 anchovy fillets (depending on how much you love anchovies), plus 2 to 4 anchovy fillets as a topping

2 tablespoons of anchovy oil (canned or jar)

2 tablespoons of olive oil

3 tablespoons of lemon juice, from 1 small lemon

Freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup grated parmesan

manual

Heat a large pan (preferably cast iron) over a moderately high heat. Add the olive oil and cook the broccoli by turning it back and forth for about 10 minutes, or until it’s browned and just tender – not limp. Remove and place on a serving plate. Prepare sauce: Put all ingredients in a blender or food processor and mix. Flavor to taste. Do not add salt as the anchovies are quite salty. Shortly before serving, stir the broccoli carefully with the sauce and spread 2 to 4 anchovy fillets over the salad.

Pan-sauteed red snapper with blood orange, capers and brown butter sauce

Red snapper with blood oranges and brown butter. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

I found wonderful frozen red snapper fillets in my local fish store. Snapper is a wildly caught American fish that is managed sustainably. It is a beautiful white fish with rosy skin and firm texture that comes from the Gulf of Mexico and south of the Caroline Islands.

This simple fish roast can be prepared with any solid white fish, such as sole, flounder, stone fish, dogfish, etc.

For 2 people

ingredients

1/2 cup of flour

salt and pepper

1 pound of frozen red snapper or other solid white fish

2 blood oranges or tangerines

About 2 to 3 tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Drain about 2 to 3 tablespoons of capers

manual