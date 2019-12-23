Smoke haze disrupts race schedule

Loading...

While McArdle said the authorities had made the right choice by prioritizing animal welfare, the belated decision prevented her from accepting races for her horses the day after Christmas, when Victoria will organize six meetings across the state.

Loading

"I appreciate the return," joked McArdle.

"I probably would have preferred that they call him a little earlier because the acceptances for Geelong are now closed. Three of my four runners were in Geelong, I can't get them in now. I need to find other races for them.

"I have a first runner, a horse having its first race, they are probably still a week on the track before arriving at the races.

"You can't tell me that the haze of smoke arrived at 10:50 am."

A Racing Victoria spokesperson said his opinion was that the air was clear in the morning and that the smoke was not apparent until after 8 a.m., the quality of the air air deteriorating further during the morning.

Thick smoke fills the Sydney skyline before racing to Randwick on Saturday. Credit: Getty Images

RV has also considered postponing the Wangaratta meeting to Friday or Saturday, but local forecasts are for temperatures between 39 and 41 Friday, Saturday and Sunday and a high possibility of further air quality issues.

The abandoned meeting follows Friday night's heat cancellation in Moonee Valley and last Wednesday in Bairnsdale due to smoke haze.

"They do the right thing by the horse, which is the main thing, it gets a little frustrating," said McArdle.

Loading

"The valley I thought was very proactive, they make their decision and they made it early, so we can get around this. Today is a little frustrating, especially when it is so far away. people who go there and the fact that it was canceled "at 10.50am.

"Certainly someone knew before itching the time that the haze of smoke was there."

Mornington coach Jason Warren said Racing Victoria should run more races to help those who missed the tracks.

"We have spent, not only us but our owners, a large sum of money to prepare these horses for racing," he said.

"We had a horse there to go to The Valley on Friday evening, we had kept it for a month for this race and there is no other race for this particular horse for another three weeks.

"It's because of the heat, there is nothing we can do.

"One of those fillies who was to run there today was to go to Bairnsdale [last week], which has been canceled. These owners are going to pull their hair out."

Damien Ractliffe is the senior race reporter for The Age.

Most seen in sport

Loading