Smoke from a bush fire could affect the SCG test, according to Cricket Australia

Loading...

"We hope not, but potentially. What we saw in Sydney and Canberra the other night, it comes to a point where it becomes a challenge," said CA Cricket Director of Operations Peter Roach.

Officials are seen on the playing field as a haze of smoke forced the stopping of the Big Bash League cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday. Credit: Lukas Coch

"The rules are in place, like the rain, to add time, suspend the game. We also see that it happens quickly but it can also go quickly."

"It is unlikely, we think, that he will be there for an entire day. We might see challenges throughout that day, but we will play as rain or inclement weather as the weather can be added one day and I hope we have a really good test match.

"I hope we don't see it. What we've seen is that one in 10 days on average turns out to be a challenge. We hope it doesn't come in a test match, but we also understand that it could. "

Air quality assessments are now part of the medical briefing done before games at NSW due to the bush fires.

Bush fires raging in Bilpin, NSW, December 21, 2019.Credit: Nick Moir

Game captains NSW and Queensland Shield were informed earlier this month that the air quality rating had reached an "unhealthy" rating of 170.

According to the guidelines of the International Cricket Council (ICC), match officials may consider suspending play when the air quality index approaches 300. The quality of the air air is considered "dangerous" at 300.

"They have regulations on which we based our thinking. This has not been a challenge for Australian cricket in the past, and probably for most countries in the world," said Roach.

"But the ICC has guidelines on this to which it refers. But again, just like us, they are looking back at what is the impact on visibility, what doctors in the field say to determine their intake of decision. "

Loading

CA has released a statement outlining its position.

"CA, alongside state cricket associations and BBL clubs, closely monitors air quality and visibility in areas affected by bushfires.

"In accordance with ICC, Australian Institute of Sport and relevant government guidelines, we maintain vigilance over constantly changing air quality in places where games are affected by poor air quality.

"With the safety of players, supporters and staff being our number one priority, the guidelines state what needs to be measured and researched.

"We will be constantly monitoring the situation and will be ready on the ground in case of circumstances, as we know that conditions change very quickly in these scenarios.

"During BBL matches played in areas affected by bush fires, a discussion and an assessment of air quality will be added to the pre-match medical briefing organized on site 60 minutes before the Scheduled time of the match. "

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sport

Loading