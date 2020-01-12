Smoke detectors led to an early warning at Casper Feuer

File photo, oil city

CASPER, Wyo. – Details of a nighttime fire in Casper over the weekend have been released.

According to employees of Casper Fire-EMS, Casper Fire-EMS was dropped off at around 11:00 p.m. on January 10, 2020, because of a fire on Jonquil Avenue in Casper.

The first incoming engine reported that all occupants were outside and there was smoke inside when entering. The fire was found in the chimney chase. The crews were able to extinguish the fire, preventing further damage and the spread of the house.

Casper Fire EMS units responded along with other chief officers and an investigator. The Casper Fire-EMS was also supported by the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Medical Center’s ambulance service.

“Casper’s fire department wants to remind everyone that functioning smoke detectors help save lives and property,” said Casper Fire-EMS in a statement late Friday. “The smoke detectors have led to early detection and notification.”

Officials have not released a reason for the fire.