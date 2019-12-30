Loading...

Apple Watch continues to benefit from useful new standalone applications. The last one is called “Smoke” and gives access to Steam to your Apple Watch. You can view your friends, games, news, etc. directly from your Apple Watch.

If you’re an avid Steam user for games, Smoke is a useful addition to your arsenal. The app makes it incredibly easy to view a lot of information from your Steam account on your Apple Watch. For example, you can view details about the games you’ve played recently as well as your friends, their games, and their success status.

Smoke for Apple Watch also supports navigation through news articles about the games you play with Steam. You can also save news articles in the Smoke companion app for iOS and read them later. It is also possible to browse the Steam store and view prices, reviews, etc.

Here is the full list of Smoke features:

Smoke is primarily an Apple Watch app that brings parts of Steam, the online video game store, to Apple Watch! It aims to provide a simple user experience that gives users access to key information and statistics from their own accounts and those of their friends.

View the games you own as well as your achievement status and total game time

View store information for games you and your friends own (prices, reviews and player numbers, genre, etc.)

Check if your friends are online and which games they recently played

Find news articles for the games you own.

Tap a news article to save it to your phone!

Personalize the iOS application by choosing the theme color and changing the application icon

Share saved news articles with friends

The objective of Smoke is apparently to facilitate access to Steam information directly from Apple Watch with a clean and easy to navigate interface. Smoke for Apple Watch is a free download with an in-app purchase of Smoke Plus, which adds customizable app icons and support for saving news stories to your phone.

