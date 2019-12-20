Smoke Adds Confusion to Weather Forecast

Loading...

Woodhouse said the Boxing Day forecast will likely bring north-northeast winds, which would give the race a "good start" at 1:00 p.m.

"If there are very large bush fires near the coast and also taking a path that runs very close to the coast, this could be a problem," she said.

Cruising Yacht Club of Australia commodore Paul Billingham said he was "optimistic" about the conditions, but would keep an eye on the movements of the bushfires.

"We are still a week away from the date when most of the boats will sail on the coast," he said. “Over time, forecasts and predictions begin to converge. But there is much more uncertainty this year than perhaps in the past. We will monitor the weather for what is going on. "

Bradshaw Kellett, navigator on the InfoTrack supermax, said that the earlier the south hit better.

"We are really happy for sailing upwind," he said. "We hope that the south goes up the coast for 1300 hours the day after Christmas … and that 25 knots would be perfect for at least 24 hours."

Supermaxi Scallywag skipper David Witt said last week that bushfires had made "a huge difference" to weather systems and should be taken into account in preparations for this year.

"Part of the problem is that, at this time of year, there are normally sea breezes, which are constructed from western thermals," said Witt. "All of this haze of smoke holds the sea breeze a lot. You've seen it in the past few weeks, the sea breeze should be a normal sea breeze, and we're not even getting half the force. "

Officials from Sydney to Hobart recently had to formulate a plan for the "worst scenario" because the bush fires threaten the postponement of the start of the race the day after Christmas.