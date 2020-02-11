Smithfield Foods to close the San Jose plant fired 139 employees

Dive overview:

Smithfield Foods closes its San Jose site in California and dismisses 139 employees, marks its departure from the Bay Area after decades of operation, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The closure comes 7 months after Smithfield has announced the closure of another meat packaging facility in San Leandro, California.

Smithfield told the newspaper that the decision to close the San Jose location was due to the expiration of the lease and an expected sale of the property by the owner. Employees are offered jobs at other locations within the company or at other local employers in the area.

The closure is the last for Smithfield, which announced in 2015 that it would reduce its activities to boost growth.

Dive Insight:

Smithfield, which was sold to a Chinese meat processor for $ 4.7 billion in 2013, sells packaged products under its own name and other popular brands, including Farmland, Armor and Cook’s.

The company claims that the closure in San Jose was not done voluntarily, but because of the expiration of the lease and a sale of the property by the owner. A San Jose union representative for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 told the San Francisco Chronicle that he doubted the reason for the company. “There are other locations that could have worked locally,” the union representative said.

Yet Smithfield has spent a good deal of time since the sale consolidated its operations, and this closure, combined with the closure of another California plant announced seven months ago, demonstrates that it is an important part of its business strategy remains.

Because most factory activities are concentrated in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, it makes sense for Smithfield to consolidate in the name of efficiency and to save money. It is possible that Smithfield eventually closes the few remaining plants that he left open in California. But the company has not only closed its California operations. Smithfield also closed a distribution center in Virginia at the end of last year.

However, there are no indications that the Smithfield closures in California point to larger underlying problems with the company. Supply from meat and other protein companies remains popular with consumers, even with the growing demand for vegetable options such as fake pork and sausage.

With a world population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, companies like Smithfield should be ideally positioned to take advantage of the increase in protein demand. Pork is the most widely consumed meat in the world and controls 40% of consumption in 2018, according to the Pork Checkoff, quoting data from the USDA. Chicken was second with 33%, followed by beef with 21%. Smithfield has also launched its own vegetable protein line to keep up with the alternative space.

The food industry as a whole is shrinking because companies are streamlining their activities or getting into trouble in their specific industry. Del Monte, Halo Top, Russell Stover, TreeHouse Foods, Kellogg and Kind Snacks are among the companies that have announced job losses in recent years. Large milk producers, including Dean Foods and Borden Dairy, also had a difficult time and went bankrupt.

As food and beverage companies strive to streamline their operations to better reflect their own capacity or wider changes taking place in their industry or CPG space as a whole, more job losses and factory closures are almost inevitable.