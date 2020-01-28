Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith says teachers have broken the promise not to influence student learning by withdrawing services.

In a statement released today, Smith says he “stands up against the withdrawals of the service,” which continue throughout the county as teachers’ unions and the county are stuck in an impasse on collective bargaining and that “students are better off to earn”.

He added that the progressive conservative government “will continue to work with one focus: country deals that hold students in class”.

You can read the full statement below:

“I am opposed to the withdrawal of services to students in Hastings & Prince Edward County and Kawartha Pine Ridge School Board. Teachers’ union leaders have broken their promise not to negatively impact student learning by withdrawing services for our children, including outside schools and report cards.

We recognize that the impact of trade union escalation on families is real. That is why our government launched its Support for Parents initiative that puts money directly in the pockets of parents. The immense acceptance of our Support for Parents initiative speaks volumes about the uncertainty and financial pressure caused by strike among trade unions.

For decades, families have had to deal with trade union action far too often. Students deserve better, and above all, our government believes they deserve to be in class. We will continue our work with one focus: country deals that hold students in class. “

.