Smith steps down from the canvas to rekindle hopes of a PGA hat trick

Scott's threatening figure (five under 67) near the top of the rankings means that Smith still has a daunting task if he wants to be the first man in 112 years to triple the Australian PGA Championship.

But a 65 put him back in the conversation, and he will try to take advantage of the calm morning of Saturday to place himself among the last groups on Sunday.

Smith stated that he could not mentally control himself on the first lap and went through the movements as he made his way around a Royal Pines course that does not forgive those who move away from key strike areas.

Refreshing both physically and mentally by a start time at 11 a.m. Friday, Smith was able to relax and organize a superb round that included seven birdies. With a clear head and renewed concentration, he is likely to do more damage throughout the weekend.

"I knew what I had to do today to get back to it. I saw Scotty and those guys up there posting an early score and we went over there and we really didn't played aggressive or whatever, I just did my stuff, walked away with seven birdies, "said Smith.

"I slept yesterday afternoon. It was probably the best thing I could have done … I slept then I went swimming on the beach. just refreshed my mind a bit and I didn't do any practice or anything like that. "

Scott said that his mind had started to wander from time to time and that he had to force himself to repeat the subject. Smith said he wished he had done the same on Thursday.

"Looking back is a wonderful thing. I would have liked to do it too. It was difficult yesterday. It was so exhausting last week and so much more attention and stuff like that.

"It is amazing what a day can do in golf, I suppose."

Scott doubled his first round 70 with a strong 67 which gives him every chance of breaking a tournament drought that extends until 2016.

"It was a good solid run today, which I had to keep up with. Generally, I played very well, so I'm pretty happy to shoot 67. You should be mostly shoot 67 ", said Scott.

Quayle (66) led the pack towards the end of the day while Yuan did late bogies on the 15th and 16th, only to grab one in 17 and turn with the benefit of a hit.

But the world number 374 should produce its best career performance, then some to rule out Scott and Smith, in particular. Ormsby is another on the field after losing a play-off here in 2014.

RANKING

135: Yuan Yechun (CHN) 70 65

136: Anthony Quayle (AUS) 70 66

137: Adam Scott (AUS) 70 67, Wade Ormsby (AUS) 68 69

138: Tom Power Horan (AUS) 72 66, Michael Hendry (NZL) 70 68

139: Cameron Smith (AUS) 74 65, Bryce Easton (RSA) 71 68

140: Harry Bateman (NZL) 69 71, Brett Rankin (AUS) 67 73, Rhein Gibson (AUS) 71 69, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 68 72, Travis Smyth (AUS) 68 72, Nick Voke (NZL) 69 71, Ryan Chisnall (NZL) 68 72, Mikumu Horikawa (JPN) 72 68

