Smith and de Villiers rely on Gabba blockbusters

Especially given the fact that he could compete against Brisbane Heat superstars de Villiers, Chris Lynn and James Pattinson with Sixers teammates Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

The talented batsman, who has spent part of his year in exile looking after Josh Philippe and other Sixers, wants to be successful as soon as Australia’s one-day India tour ends on Sunday.

“I think it would be great if Cricket Australia were careful – of course they watch their players – but take that into account,” Shipperd told reporters.

“We want them to return from India as soon as possible. Nothing has been confirmed there yet, but we want Steve and Josh to be available.

“They will be available.

“What a win for T20 cricket, the competition. The best pair against de Villiers and Co. would be a great game if they were all available.”

Second-placed Sixer was outperformed by Melbourne Stars’ all-rounder Marcus Stoinis last Sunday when he crashed an undefeated 147 to win the top-of-the-table showdown.

But the upcoming return of Nathan Lyon, who is expected to play in the derby on Saturday night, as well as Smith and Hazlewood suggest that the men in magenta will be real challengers for the title.

Sixers Paceman Sean Abbott, who would have been on a tour of India without a side load with Smith and Hazlewood, is recovering well and could return before the final.

“He runs, bowles in the shade and does everything. He does an enormous amount of work behind the scenes,” said Shipperd.