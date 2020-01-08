Loading...

The Minister for Children, Community and Social Services wants people to know that a new program for autism has not been delayed, but will be introduced very carefully and little by little.

Todd Smith, who is also the MPP for riding on Quinte Bay, and some of his staff have traveled around the local media today to discuss the new “needs-based” program and its rollout.

The government originally announced that the new program would be ready in April this year, but that has since been changed in April 2021.

“This is a hugely complex program and before any announcement was made, we received around 120 recommendations from experts in the field of autism and programming. And we have taken their recommendations to heart. We have accepted all their ideas and we have doubled the budget for autism programming from $ 300 million to $ 600 million. These recommendations cannot be realized by waving a magic wand. This takes time. We want this to be one of the best, if not the best, autism services programs out there and the people in the field tell us that we have to stick to our plan because those who work with autism every day have heartily supported. Ultimately, many more children will receive help than ever before in Ontario. “

Smith said that four key pillars of the new program will soon be implemented through a panel of experts known as an “implementation working group.”

Core services will soon be rolled out and for the first time mental health and crisis intervention services will be available to families and their children.

Care coordinators will soon be set up to guide families through the process of getting appropriate treatment and families have access to guidance on how to prepare properly to provide support to their children at home.

“We don’t postpone anything. We simply implement our program with advice from people who know what they are talking about and while we add the building blocks to the new program, we do not abandon people. More than 20,000 families are on a waiting list for autism services. What we have offered until the new plan is ready for next spring is an invitation for registered families to receive $ 20,000 per family for children under six and $ 5,000 per family for children over six so that they have access to at least least few services instead of sitting on a waiting list again and getting nothing. “

“When we’re done, this will be a great, great program and the people in the autism field will support the plan 100%, but it can’t be rushed and put in place at once.”

The “implementation working group” will be operational in the near future.

