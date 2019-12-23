Smino plays "Atlanta Clauss" on his EP "High 4 Da Highladays"

Loading...

Rapper singer Smino from St. Louis is spreading a bit of Christmas spirit this week with the release of his EP with two songs, Home 4 Da Highladays. The early Christmas present includes contributions from Masego and Monte Booker and notes that Smino plays the role of "Atlanta Clauss" as he strolls soulfully through the elaborate staging of "Kushmas" and "Sleigh" and the praise of a completely different kind of Christmas sings tree. Imagine Marvin Gaye turning Christmas carols upside down – but when Marvin knocked too.

On “Kushmas”, a slight conga rhythm underpins Smino's whirring through a simple electric guitar loop, while inviting a Paramour “to come to my home”. As usual, he rotates and stretches the pronunciations of his texts, to make weird rhymes out of them, emphasize his unique creativity before doing a comprehensive repetition of the EP title.

Meanwhile, in "Sleigh," Smino uses Monte Booker's silky keys to create more lyrical juggling words at warp pace and create an ode to indoor activities in cold weather before Masego emerges with his saxophone and his own sexy verse that refers to Andre 3000, Ugg Boots and Nancy Spumoni from Hey Arnold's Christmas episode.

Smino has a busy year 2020 in the books because he not only wants to continue to follow his 2018 album Noir, but is also on the way to the Ghetto Sage project with Noname and Saba. Check out High 4 Da Highladays.