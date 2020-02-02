Smartphones and the mental health of children: are fears exaggerated?

ZOUTSTAD – Are you worried that too much screen time may cause anxiety or depression for your child? You are not alone.

Sixty-five percent of parents in the US say they are worried that their teen spends too much time in front of screens, and more than half of parents limit their children’s screen use, according to a study by Pew Research Center.

But such fears can be exaggerated. A growing number of researchers are beginning to question the validity of concerns about children’s screen habits and the impact on mental health.

The latest research, published earlier this month in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, analyzed 40 studies examining the relationship between social media use and depression and anxiety in adolescents and found that the relationship was small and inconsistent.

“As a parent, when you make decisions based on this anxiety story about social media that cause depression and anxiety, that information is not supported by the evidence,” said Candice L. Odgers, lead author of the paper and a psychology professor at the University of California Irvine.

With teenage anxiety and depression increasing, accusing screens can be problematic, Odgers argues, because it can distract parents – and society in a broader sense – from addressing the underlying problems that cause the problems that actually lead to teenagers’ mental health challenges .

“Smartphones are an easy target”

The most surprising thing about the research, Odgers said, was the difference between how strong public fears were about the relationship between smartphones and the mental health of teenagers and the lack of evidence to support such fears.

So what can cause such a mismatch between evidence and public perception? Rising levels of teenage anxiety and depression could lead parents to find solutions to help their children cope, Odgers said.

“Smartphones are an easy target,” Odgers said. “I think people are looking for answers, and if the answer was the smartphone, you could get rid of it. It is a too simplified position that has gone through the media and through education circles. “

Fear of new technology and its impact on children’s well-being is nothing new, said Jordan Shapiro, professor of psychology at Temple University and author of “The New Childhood: How Kids Can Live, Learn, and Love in a Connected World.” “

Already at the time the printing press was invented, parents were concerned that children would isolate themselves socially by being given the opportunity to read individual books – no longer forced to go to church to be entertained or raised by the written word .

But making smartphones a scapegoat for teenagers’ mental health problems can be misleading, Shapiro said, because such a statement denies the complex patchwork of problems facing our nation and the world, making adolescents feel more anxious and overwhelmed, he.

Odgers agrees.

“The economic recession, the opioid crisis, there is a huge amount of pressure on young people in terms of admissions for college,” she said. “There are so many factors that contribute that accepting this simple story about mobile phones is a bad service for young people suffering from depression.”

Fewer restrictions, more parental supervision

In recent years, parents, political leaders and even global organizations have taken steps to limit the use of screens by children and teenagers. Concerns about smartphones have led Congress to pass legislation to investigate the impact of smartphone use, and have led the World Health Organization to prevent babies from being exposed to screens. Even Silicon Valley managers have publicly stated that they keep the devices away from their own children.

But some experts doubt the benefits of limiting access to smartphones and screens. The best way to look after your children – both in terms of safety and emotional well-being – is perhaps less restriction and more parental supervision, argues Shapiro, author of “The New Childhood”. It’s not about the device itself, but whether the relationship your child has with the device is safe and healthy – and it’s up to the parent to help the children learn how to create that relationship, he said.

At the moment, the average age for an American child to get a smartphone in America is around 13, which is a “terrible idea,” Shapiro said.

“Pre-puberty is the worst possible time to introduce someone to this type of technology,” he said, because it is the exact age at which children are most likely to rebel, ignoring their parents’ advice, and risky behavior.

That is why Shapiro believes that children should receive smartphones much more early, as young as 8. When children are young, he said, they are more likely to trust their parents’ advice, respect their authority and follow the rules of to follow their parents.

At the age of 8, a parent can help their children understand how to use smartphones safely and wisely, but they can set expectations about friendliness when engaging in social media. Just as parents have a responsibility to help children learn to socialize safely at birthday parties and playgrounds, parents need to help children learn how to do the same online, so they are prepared and confident and confident as they grow older, Shapiro said.

Most parents think that waiting to expose their children to smartphones protects them, he said. In fact, this actually ignores them – allowing them to navigate only through the new and complicated world of the Internet during puberty, while the world at first seems to be the most confusing and overwhelming – and someone’s parents are the least reliable guide, Shapiro argued. .

But with the debate about fencing and mental health of adolescents far from being settled, Shapiro’s strategy of exposing children to smartphones at a young age can be a difficult sale for some parents who remain concerned about the terrible predictions of some studies on this subject. A much-published 2017 study in the journal Clinical Psychological Science found that the more time adolescents spent on screens, the greater the chance that they developed symptoms of depression or attempted suicide. On the other hand, the more time they spent on activities that did not require screens, the less likely they were to face those mental health challenges.

Social media help teenagers ‘feed their friendships’

Although scientific evidence may not have established a definitive link between teenage anxiety and depression and screen use, that does not mean that the impact of smartphone use on adolescents does not matter, says Odgers.

Teenagers have themselves expressed concerns about the subject. In a 2018 Pew survey, 56% of teens said they linked the absence of their cell phone to at least one of these three emotions: loneliness, being angry or feeling anxious, and 36% said they themselves spend a lot of time on their cell phone.

But teenagers also reported that social media have a positive effect on various aspects of their lives: 81% say that social media make them feel more connected to their friends, according to Pew.

“We see that teenagers generally believe that social media help feed their friendships and that they equate social media with positive emotions rather than negative emotions,” said Monica Anderson, associate director at Pew Research Center.

Many teenagers struggling with mental health actually seek help from online counselors or support groups, and teenagers who feel different or isolated – LGBTQ teenagers or racial or religious minorities – can find support online, according to Odgers. Others can find creative outlets by using their devices, such as coding or 3D printing.

But even if parents don’t see smartphones in a positive light, it’s important that their decisions about their children’s screen time are not influenced by unproven fears about how smartphones cause psychological problems for teenagers, Odgers said.

“Parents have the right to make decisions about how smartphones are integrated into their families,” she said. “But they shouldn’t make those decisions based on the idea that smartphones cause depression and anxiety.”