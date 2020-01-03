Smart Office project is perhaps & # 39; the world's largest HomeKit installation – 9to5Mac

Loading...

The company that installed a smart office configuration for a company in Vancouver Waterfront Park believes it might be the largest HomeKit setup in the world …

One of the team members has shared some details on his Facebook page.

I was lucky enough to work on a very interesting project in a new office building in Vancouver, WA. My job was to cover the entire floor of a multi-storey building with WiFi, as well as install smart blinds, sound, TVs, etc. and connect everything to a smart home system.

The company that works on this floor exploits the internet and therefore internet is of crucial importance to them. A maximum of 500 WiFi devices can be connected to that floor at the same time, while the speed of each user remains virtually unaffected.

A 48-port switch is used for all cameras, automation equipment, wall-mounted iPads (power supply) and a variety of low-voltage equipment (power supply / network). The 10G switch powers the access points, which are also 10G.

It seems that this equipment exceeds the requirements, but with the project budget the difference between the good and the best was minimal, and especially because absolutely all the equipment in the building was connected to the network exclusively via Wi-Fi. I decided to build a 10 gigabit network, so that there is a reserve for the future; the only access points are AP XG, which would support this speed.

There are cameras here, but there is nothing special to say about it, except that the Unifi Protect interface is one of the best on the market.

There are few details in the post, but a photo of one of the wall-mounted iPads shows that it controls the lighting, blinds and HomePods. HomePod speakers and network cameras can be seen in some photos, as well as large screens in conference rooms that are connected to Apple TV & # 39; s. You can see a few photos below and more in the post.

If you know of other HomeKit-based smart office projects, let us know in the comments.

