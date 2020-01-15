NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. – Transit and online shopping may not seem connected, but the organization that manages transit through Metro Vancouver believes that the two can be packaged together in a way that keeps packages safe and improves daily commute.

TransLink says smart lockers are coming to three SkyTrain stations along the Expo Line in Vancouver.

A statement from TransLink says that PigeonBox has won the 2019 Open Call for Innovation in Customer Service and Facilities with its proposal for lockers that can receive and securely store online purchases from customers.

Starting this spring, users can sign up via the PigeonBox website or app and deliveries can be sent to lockers at the Joyce-Collingwood, Stadium-Chinatown or Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain stations.

Customers can use the PigeonBox address as their mailing address and receive a smart locker number and access code when their item is delivered, so that packages that are no longer left unattended can be picked up safely at the customer’s front door.

TransLink says the initiative is a one-year pilot to test the demand for smart locker services on the transit system.

PigeonBox CEO Seunghwan Son said the company’s goal is to make online delivery as seamless as possible and customers want expansion to transit stations.

“We’ve built our smart lockers for those who want to protect their online orders and pick up their packages with ease,” Son said in the statement.

The Open Call platform enables collaboration with market leaders, innovators and others on solutions that, according to TransLink Metro, make Vancouver more livable and address the transport-related challenges in the region.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

The Canadian press