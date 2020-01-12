Smart locals defend the lawn against Newcastle Raiders in Taree

In order to reduce the local self-confidence, the highly valued filly Iconic Star is worth mentioning, which has also proven itself for the high-performance Kris Lees stable in Newcastle. The Novocastrian, who is doing well, but who is doing her toughest job to date, is the filly Xiaoli Ying, who was trained by David Atkins and has three wins in a row in her sixth career start.

Earlier in an exciting BM 66 sprint to kick off the meeting, six-year-old Coffs Harbor gelding Triage had to take two wins in a row after a home storm to win a similar race on the penultimate day of 2019, but also at Newcastle Raiders, the three-year Reveal The Magic and the four-year Jamaican Dream – they are both second – are well imagined.

Because of the sheer potential and skill, the punters will probably have to wait until the last time for a resumed four-year-old mare who can not only schedule a big day for the stables in Newcastle, but also the first stone on the way to the decision maker of the Provincial Championship in Newcastle cemented Randwick in April.

Star Alibi, a powerful daughter of the former top sprinter Star Witness, is first in a class 2 handicap (1300 m) for the Jason Deamer shipyard and has proven itself in a typically strong and controlled manner.

Star Alibi exploded in Muswellbrook in June with a tough debut win before repeating the dose in class 1 on the same route. He was spelled quickly the next time he missed Scone, but looks even stronger this time around and is a sprinter who can dominate the country and province in the first quarter of 2020.

Supplied by Racing NSW.

Full form and reruns at racingnsw.com.au